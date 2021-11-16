Analog Devices (ADI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADI opened at $185.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

