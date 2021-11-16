Analysts Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.63). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($3.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In related news, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,873,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,299,019 shares of company stock worth $184,503,064. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,711,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,880,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

