Analysts Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). Impinj posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $42,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,716 shares of company stock worth $4,214,366. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 77.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 466.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.18. 7,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,848. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41. Impinj has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $82.42.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

