Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Silk Road Medical reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,961 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $332,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $2,206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 37.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.09. 5,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.