Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce $6.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.33 billion and the highest is $6.35 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $23.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.27 billion to $23.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $26.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

AMAT traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.27. 7,302,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,191. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $135.50. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $158.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.