Analysts Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.75 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellium.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CSTM opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Constellium has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.34.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
