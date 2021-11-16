Analysts Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.75 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Constellium has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

