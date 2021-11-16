Analysts Expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for E2open Parent.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NYSE ETWO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,250. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $237,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $3,649,166.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 98,582 shares of company stock worth $1,101,647 and sold 1,332,137 shares worth $15,835,553. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E2open Parent (ETWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.