Analysts Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.06. 11,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,790. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,650 shares of company stock worth $398,658. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $5,562,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,943 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 349.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 224,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

