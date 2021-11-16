Analysts Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of iQIYI stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 522,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,466,394. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,256 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 320.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 99,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 28.9% in the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 325,200 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.