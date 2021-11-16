Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce sales of $42.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $42.26 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $36.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $144.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.76 million to $145.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $185.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.03 million to $187.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of NSTG opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000.

NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

