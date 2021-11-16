Equities research analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ObsEva.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

OBSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 24,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,408. The company has a market capitalization of $133.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.