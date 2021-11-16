Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $13.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

RS traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $181.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Amundi acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 391,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

