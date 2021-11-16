Analysts Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.29). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 591,967 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 6.09. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $154.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

