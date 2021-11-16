Analysts Expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will announce $52.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $185.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.05 million to $186.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $237.02 million, with estimates ranging from $231.68 million to $242.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEMrush.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $24.58. 367,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,041. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $468,797.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,120 shares of company stock worth $15,062,365.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SEMrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $193,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

