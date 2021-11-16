Analysts Offer Predictions for H2O Innovation Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Desjardins lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on H2O Innovation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

HEO stock opened at C$2.52 on Monday. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$214.55 million and a P/E ratio of 74.12.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.90 million.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

