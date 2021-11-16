Analysts Set Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) PT at C$4.50

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.87. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.06.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

