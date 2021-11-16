Analysts Set Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 10,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,758. The stock has a market cap of $688.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 13.58. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.