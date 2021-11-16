Analysts Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Target Price at $26.89

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.89.

CWAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 593,357 shares of company stock worth $13,281,448.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,610,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWAN opened at $22.50 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.