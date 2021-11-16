Analysts Set Expectations for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.88). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

HARP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.73. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 61.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 36.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

