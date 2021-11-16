Analysts Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target at $67.80

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRUS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

KRUS traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.41 million, a PE ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $70.99.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 48.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.