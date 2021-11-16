Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 5,229.80

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,229.80 ($68.33).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of BKG stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,287 ($56.01). The stock had a trading volume of 38,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,283. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,462.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,829.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,053 ($52.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

