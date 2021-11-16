Analysts Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $108.36

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,846. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

