Analyzing Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100.0% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.78 -$8.76 million $0.11 204.20 Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 11.85 -$104.13 million ($0.46) -118.04

Acadia Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Income REIT. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acadia Realty Trust and Apartment Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Apartment Income REIT 1 7 3 0 2.18

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.47%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus target price of $47.10, suggesting a potential downside of 13.26%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 3.58% 0.49% 0.25% Apartment Income REIT -6.99% -3.63% -0.82%

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 545.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Income REIT pays out -382.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Apartment Income REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Apartment Income REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

