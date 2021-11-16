Analyzing Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) and Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) and Crown (NYSE:CCK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Crown shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Crown shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ardagh Metal Packaging and Crown, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 3 0 2.50 Crown 0 2 13 0 2.87

Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus target price of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 29.78%. Crown has a consensus target price of $132.79, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Crown.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Crown’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A -$12.67 million N/A N/A Crown $11.58 billion 1.24 $579.00 million $4.43 25.26

Crown has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Crown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A N/A Crown 5.01% 36.22% 6.09%

Summary

Crown beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging. The Americas segment manufactures beverage, food and aerosol cans and ends, glass bottles, specialty packaging, metal vacuum closures, steel crowns, and aluminum caps. The Europe segment operates in Europe, Middle East, and North Africa. The Asia Pacific segment includes beverage and non-beverage can operations. The Transit Packaging segment provides industrial and protective solutions and equipment and tools businesses. The company was founded by William Painter in 1892 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

