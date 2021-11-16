Analyzing Harleysville Financial (HARL) and Its Peers

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS: HARL) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Harleysville Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial N/A N/A N/A Harleysville Financial Competitors 27.44% 11.94% 1.22%

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial’s peers have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Harleysville Financial pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.85 million $7.28 million 13.01 Harleysville Financial Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.54

Harleysville Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harleysville Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Harleysville Financial Competitors 1571 7387 6650 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.91%. Given Harleysville Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harleysville Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Harleysville Financial peers beat Harleysville Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

