Analyzing Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) & Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Medpace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Medpace and Zymergen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50

Medpace presently has a consensus target price of $190.97, indicating a potential downside of 12.72%. Zymergen has a consensus target price of $9.58, indicating a potential downside of 3.39%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Medpace.

Profitability

This table compares Medpace and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 16.71% 21.71% 12.59% Zymergen N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medpace and Zymergen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $925.92 million 8.49 $145.38 million $4.84 45.21 Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Summary

Medpace beats Zymergen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

