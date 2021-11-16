Analyzing MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Castlight Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 11.49 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Castlight Health $146.71 million 2.01 -$62.18 million ($0.06) -30.67

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castlight Health.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -284.88% -326.69% -94.47% Castlight Health -6.04% -3.25% -2.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and Castlight Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

Castlight Health has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Castlight Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Castlight Health beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

