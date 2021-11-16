Analyzing SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SI-BONE and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

SI-BONE presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.69%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.72%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SI-BONE and Nemaura Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $73.39 million 9.83 -$43.70 million ($1.55) -13.90 Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.36) -15.86

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -58.66% -32.49% -24.32% Nemaura Medical N/A -89.76% -31.88%

Summary

SI-BONE beats Nemaura Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

