Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,954 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

