Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

