Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $16.45 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,362 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.12.

Shares of NVDA opened at $300.25 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $323.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.48 and its 200 day moving average is $202.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $748.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

