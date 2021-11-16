Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ASML by 3.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $1,605,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in ASML by 16.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $856.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $351.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $416.87 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $811.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $750.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.