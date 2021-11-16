Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 558 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Corteva by 217.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,155,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after buying an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corteva by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after buying an additional 975,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

