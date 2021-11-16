Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 851 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 32,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.48 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

