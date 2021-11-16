Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.17.

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$47.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

