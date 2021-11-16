Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

