Anyswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.73 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $11.15 or 0.00018443 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $207.86 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00069140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,521.15 or 1.00095199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.27 or 0.07054284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

