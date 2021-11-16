Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down to $42.08

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.08, but opened at $40.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $44.93, with a volume of 22,995 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,969,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after buying an additional 114,519 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

