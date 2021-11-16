AppCoins (APPC) Achieves Market Cap of $20.20 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $20.20 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00217228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010525 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,439,874 coins and its circulating supply is 244,439,873 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.