AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

APPH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $5.82 on Monday. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AppHarvest by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AppHarvest by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AppHarvest by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 508,702 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

