Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Update

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, an increase of 313.8% from the October 14th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Appili Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -2.88.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Appili Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

