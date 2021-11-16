Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS APLIF opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Appili Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -2.88.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.