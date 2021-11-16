Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $155.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $158.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

