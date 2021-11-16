Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $158.14

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.14 and last traded at $156.27, with a volume of 7302604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average of $135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $70,337,000 after buying an additional 140,421 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 425,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,038,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

