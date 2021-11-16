AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.71.

APP opened at $102.77 on Friday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $17,254,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 844,768 shares of company stock worth $77,003,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 78.6% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $1,233,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $26,567,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

