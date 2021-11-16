Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of APTO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 51,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $245.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

