AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,251 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 301.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,251 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avanos Medical worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 76.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

