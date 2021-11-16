AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,671 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,671 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCF. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

FCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

