AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

