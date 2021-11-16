AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $50,193,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after acquiring an additional 775,911 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

